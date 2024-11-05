A mythical adventure for young minds!

In collaboration with ŻiguŻajg and set within the enchanting Teatru Salesjan, this show is unlike any other—where children don’t just watch, they decide! Based on ‘The Orchard Book of First Greek Myths’ by Saviour Pirotta, MITI MITI draws from both Greek and Mycenaean mythology, weaving together ancient tales that have stood the test of time. Led by the ever-imaginative Sean Buhagiar, with a captivating score by Albert Garzia, this show invites young audiences to vote on which myths will take centre stage.

What makes MITI MITI truly special is its democratic spirit—where the audience holds the power to shape the stories they see. This fun, engaging experience not only introduces children to timeless myths, but also instils important lessons about concepts like ambition, courage, and curiosity. James Dimech’s fantastical set and costume design transforms the stage into a portal to ancient Greece, bringing these legendary stories to life in a way that sparks the imagination.

And this could just well be the beginning! We are planning for MITI MITI to return year after year, becoming a staple of Maltese children’s theatre. MITI MITI promises to delight, inspire, and educate through a unique blend of storytelling, choreography, and song.

It’s a show that connects young audiences with the magic of mythology and epic literature while emphasising the importance of choice, the irony of fate and the power of story-telling and imagination. MITI MITI promises to delight, inspire, and educate through a unique blend of storytelling, choreography, and song. It’s a show that connects young audiences with the magic of Greek mythology while emphasising the importance of choice, the irony of fate and the power of story-telling and imagination.

MITI MITI will premiere as part of this year’s edition of ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival for Children and Young People, produced by Fondazzjoni Kreattività. Supported by Teatru Malta’s international partner, the European Theatre Convention, and co-funded by the European Union.

More information on ziguzajg.org