Teatru Malta’s highly anticipated June musical VII (Sette)

This year Teatru Malta, in partnership with FĊN will be celebrating this National Holiday’s 100 year anniversary by proudly presenting the highly anticipated June musical VII (Sette), an innovative musical led and directed by talented sister duo: The New Victorians, at Fort St Elmo's Piazza d'Armi in Valletta between the 7th and 16th of June.

The show will present a dynamic telling of the day that heroically shaped the nation that so many identify with today. The piece is set in Valletta, in the wake of World War I during the British Colonial period; a time defined by the aftermath of war and widespread agricultural and industrial disruptions.

Together with acclaimed writer Erin Carter and a refreshing translation by Simon Bartolo, VII’s script intelligently places its viewers in the heart of this almost surreal multilingual setting lined with defaced Maltese flags.

It's June of 1919, glass panes were shattered, offices were ransacked and personal items destroyed. Over the course of two days Union Jacks were arrogantly ripped off, thrown into the street and set ablaze along with the furniture seized from neighbouring offices. While the riots persisted all over Valletta, other crowds attacked the homes of supporters of the Imperial government and merchants who profited off the anguish of its buyers.

Each actor and ZfinMalta dancer will effortlessly shift from gender to gender and character to character in this well constructed physical theatre piece with each ensemble member speaking not just Maltese but code switching between English and Italian also; a very observant portrayal of the lingual reality of our anscestors. The interesting set is designed by none other than Aldo Moretti, the brain behind the minimal ‘’slide’’ that will serve as the un-traditional stage of the show.

The slide was designed to mirror Valletta and the uphill struggle of the people who fought for the right to be heard and counted for on that day in 1919. Luke Azzopardi’s costumes, designed and made with the support of camilleriparismode, will embellish the stage through the use of neutral hues and an array of fabrics that carefully mirror each and every poignant story line brought to light in this multifaceted spectacle.

With a team like this, you should already know what you’ll be doing between the 7th and 16th of June! VII is produced by Teatru Malta in partnership with FĊN and is proudly supported by Arts Council Malta under the Auspices of the Ministry of Justice, Culture and Local Government, camilleriparismode, LESA, Heritage Malta and Festivals Malta.

For more information on VII (Sette) visit www.teatrumalta.org.mt or call 21220255. Tickets are €15 with a €12 concession price.