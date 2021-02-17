Markets end mixed | Calamatta Cuschieri

US stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow scraping out a new closing high as cyclical sectors gained on the prospect of more fiscal aid to lift the U.S. economy from a coronavirus-driven slump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.82 points, or 0.2%, to 31,522.22, the S&P 500 lost 2.25 points, or 0.06%, to 3,932.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.98 points, or 0.34%, to 14,047.50.

European shares ended flat around a one-year peak as a boost from major mining and bank stocks was tempered by losses in most other sectors, with investors remaining uncertain over a euro zone economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 ended largely unchanged after jumping 1.3% in the previous session to its highest level since February 2020.

Maltese markets also moved lower, with the MSE Equity Total Return Index closing down 0.38 percent at 8,112.36 points. RS2 Software Plc led the losses with shares down 3.74 percent at €1.8, followed by Simonds Farsons Cisk Plc, down 1.25 percent at €7.90. Loqus Holdings Plc meanwhile posted the largest gain, jumping 18.75 percent to €0.095.

Amazon cloud for Daimler’s autonomous trucks

Daimler AG unit Torc Robotics said on Wednesday it has selected Amazon’s cloud computing division to handle huge amounts of data in real time as it prepares to test self-driving test trucks in New Mexico and Virginia. “The problem we’re trying to solve is the most difficult technical problem of our generation,” Torc Chief Executive Michael Fleming told reports. “In order to solve that, you must partner with the best in class.”

Acquired by Daimler in 2019, Torc is developing level 4 autonomous technology - where the vehicle operates itself under specific operating conditions - which Daimler Trucks believes will fundamentally change the trucking and logistics business. Torc’s software collects and processes massive volumes of raw data from multiple sensors such as lidar, radar and cameras on its self-driving trucks. Amazon Web Services (AWS) will provide engineers with tools to design tests and run simulations, the two companies said.



Source: Reuters

The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has not verified and consequently neither warrants the accuracy nor the veracity of any information, views or opinions appearing on this website.