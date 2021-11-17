CC Funds announced 3% annualised distribution for the Malta High Income Fund

The Malta High Income Fund which is a sub-fund of CC Funds SICAV plc announced an annualised distribution of 3%. CC Funds SICAV plc was launched in September 2011 and today has an aggregate NET Assets of over €158 million, spread over 10 distinct sub-funds. The Malta High Income Fund aims to maximise the total return for investors, by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of bonds and equities listed on the Malta Stock Exchange.

The Malta High Income Fund is actively managed and serves as an investment opportunity for those wishing to receive a yearly income while investing in local companies. The Malta High Income Fund is available at Calamatta Cuschieri via one of its branches in Sliema, Birkirkara, Fgura and Mosta. Gozo residents may also arrange a meeting by appointment. Interested parties are asked to call 25 688 688. Investors wishing to invest online can access the Malta High Income Fund on cctrader. More information about this fund is available on the dedicated website.

CC Funds SICAV plc is a UCITS funds licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. * Current Income distribution yield for the period from 1st May 2021 to 31st October 2021 annualised. This is the income being distributed by the Malta High Income Fund (“Fund”), previously known as “Malta Balanced Income Fund” and is determined on the basis of the income yield generated and distributable by the Fund applicable on this date. The Income Distribution Yield of the Fund and the value of the investment may go down as well as up and past performance is not necessarily a reliable guide to future performance.

The Fund is licensed as a Collective Investment Scheme by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Investment Services Act, qualifying as a ‘Maltese’ UCITS. Investment in the Fund should be based on the full details contained in the Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document (KIID) and the Offering supplement, which are available on www.ccfunds.com.mt or may be obtained from the below address. Initial subscription charges apply on investment in the Fund.

Approved for issue by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Limited, Ewropa Business Centre, Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara BKR 9034. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Limited (“CCIS”) is licensed to conduct Investment Services in Malta by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Investment Services Act Cap. 370.