CCTrader to offer no fee Buys on all US stocks and ETFs

CCTrader announced it will be offering free buys trades on all U.S. stocks and ETFs available on the platform during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This means that all of its users will be able to invest in the U.S. markets and avail themselves of a selection of thousands of stocks and ETFs at zero fees. CCTrader offers direct market access on over 40 exchanges and 20,000 instruments.

Alan Cuschieri co-CEO at Calamatta Cuschieri and founder of CCTrader said, "We are always happy to give something extra to our clients at this time of year in terms of free trades. CCTrader today offers a highly competitive offering with fees starting at just 0.50c, no custody fees and human support 7 days a week. More than just free trades though, what is also important to note is that our direct market access guarantees that the price that is given to clients when making any investment is always the price that is executed on the actual exchange.

A growing number of platforms try to lure inexperienced investors by claiming ‘free commission’ only to take margins of up to 5% which is added to the price. We have always believed in a low-cost transparent fee structure combined with a high value service and are proud to continue to succeed and grow our client base year on year.”

Opening an account with CCTrader is free of charge, while no deposits are required. Investors also have the option to purchase fractional shares which allows them to buy a stock at any value, this helps smaller investors learn without taking the additional risk. At the same time, the platform offers advanced mode that allows order terms such as limit and stop-loss orders, full cost breakdown prior to execution, as well as real-time live market prices.

CCTrader is part of Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services, one of the largest local Investment services companies and a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange. The company offers a wide range of services including Investment Advisory, Online Trading, Life Insurance, Pensions, and Capital Markets Advisory Services. It is licensed to provide investment services by the Malta Financial Services Authority. CCTrader can be accessed on both desktop and mobile by downloading the app from the Android and Apple Stores or visiting https://live.cctrader.com/ from any browser.

Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd is licensed by the MFSA. T&Cs Apply, The Black Friday & Cyber Monday offer is limited to a maximum rebate of $15 per executed buy order and is limited to buy orders under $15,000.