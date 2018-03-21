Here Comes Twitter and Hands on the Wheel Please! | Calamatta Cuschieri

Markets Roundup

European equities closed higher on Tuesday ahead of United States Federal Reserve meeting set for tomorrow. Meanwhile, investment incentives were the highest in the financial sector amid earnings. The Facebook data breach scandal was also in the focus among market watchers after authorities in the United Kingdom and the United States are investigating the company's potential violation of terms of consent after political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica allegedly collected information from over 50 million user profiles from the social network without authorisation.

In Germany, the DAX gained 0.74% at the end of the trading session. Lufthansa increased 2.70% at the closing bell. France's CAC 40 added 0.57%. Airbus was among the biggest gainers, up 2.12%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.26% at the closing bell.

Here Comes Twitter!

American social media giant Twitter Inc. shares dropped almost 10% as tech selloff continued on Wall Street, following the Facebook data breach scandal. Meanwhile, the Israeli government stated earlier that it is considering to take legal action against Twitter since it ignored Israel's request to delete hateful online content that suggested violence against the country.

Twitter shares plunged while Facebook stocks were also under pressure as they faced the worst day since March 2014.

Authorities in the United Kingdom and the United States are investigating the company's potential violation of terms of consent after political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica allegedly collected information from over 50 million user profiles from the social network without authorisation. Both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica have denied any wrongdoing.

Hold your Steering wheel – For now!

Toyota Motor Corp. announced it is temporarily halting public road testing of its autonomous vehicle technology in the United States after an Uber self-driving car killed a pedestrian in Arizona, marking the first fatal accident to involve a fully autonomous vehicle. The decision to suspend the testing of vehicles operating in the so-called chauffeur mode was ordered by the Silicon Valley-based Toyota Research Institute and it will apply only in the US, the company said. However, Toyota did not specify when it plans to resume public road tests.

Also, the company pointed out that the pause in testing has nothing to do with the self-driving technology, but was ordered out of consideration for the human drivers sitting behind the wheels of such vehicles. "Because we feel the incident may have an emotional effect on our test drivers, we have decided to temporarily pause our Chauffeur mode testing on public roads," the company stated.

