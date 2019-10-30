Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has a clear lead in UK election polls | Calamatta Cuschieri

Maltese market closed in green on Tuesday, with MSE total index ending the session 0.089% higher to 9,851.338 points. Best performer was GO plc by adding 2.36% to close at 4.34, followed by HSBC Bank Malta plc and Malita Investments plc. Both rose 2.31% and 0.56% to close at 1.33 and 0.905 respectively. Biggest fall of 5.08% was seen from Medserv plc, closing at 1.12. Followed by 1.96% shed of RS2 Software and 1.95% slid of Trident Estates plc, which closed at 2.00 and 1.51 respectively.

European stocks finished on a mixed note despite US President Trump bolstering hopes for a trade deal with China, as investors eyed Wednesday's Fed meeting and a possible UK general election. By the end of trading, the Stoxx 600 was 0.16% lower at 398.37, as Germany's Dax dipped 0.02% to 12,939.62 and the French CAC 40 added 0.17% to 5,740.14. In London, the FTSE 100 was down by 0.34% at 7,306.26.

US Stocks finished down on Tuesday as concerns about a potential snag in the U.S.-China trade talks offset strong earnings from Pfizer and Merck and optimism about a possible rate cut from the Federal Reserve Wednesday - but not before the S&P 500 set another record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered during the session before finishing down 0.07%, to 27,071. The S&P 500 hit an intraday record Tuesday of 3,047.87. The Nasdaq slipped 0.42%, pulled down by shares of Tesla

With a new U.K. election cycle about to begin, some voter polls and British bookmakers are already suggesting that the ruling Conservative Party will win a clear majority in Parliament.

On Tuesday evening, lawmakers from parties across the U.K. Parliament voted to hold a nationwide poll on December 12. A significant barrier to the motion being approved was removed when the opposition Labour party said it would back an early poll amid continuing uncertainty over Brexit.

Polls show that a snap vote might not end well for the party, however, and there appeared to be rumblings of discontent among some Labour lawmakers on Tuesday, ahead of the vote.

The voting intention polls work out simple percentages but may not translate to the final vote as the U.K. has a completed first-past-the-post electoral system to fill the 650 seats in the House of Commons.

It will be the first U.K. election held in the winter months since 1974 and the first December election since 1923.

This article was issued by Nadiia Grech, Junior Trader at Calamatta Cuschieri.