Virtu Ferries donates food trailer to Caritas

Virtu Ferries has donated a 40 foot trailer of essential food items to Caritas, for distribution to those in need as necessary.

Food items were loaded onto the trailer in Ragusa on Tuesday 21 April and arrived in Mata on board the company’s Saint John Paul II Catamaran on Tuesday evening.

Virtu Ferries is offering free passage between Malta and Sicily to any organisation wishing to donate essential goods to charitable institutions in Malta and Sicily.

Anyone wishing to take up this offer is asked to contact the company on ita designated telephone number + 356 22069022 or by email on [email protected]