Marsovin Summer Wine Festival cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Marsovin Summer Wine Festival, now in its 13th year, has been cancelled due to coronavirus and social distancing measures introduced to combat the pandemic

paul_cocks
12 May 2020, 11:49am
by Paul Cocks

Marsovin has cancelled its popular annual event, The Marsovin Summer Wine Festival, usually held at Hastings Gardens in Valletta. The decision was taken in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

The much anticipated Marsovin Summer Wine festival was in its 13th year and is one of the greatly awaited Summer events which has become a fixture in the Maltese local calendar.

"The Marsovin Summer Wine Festival requires many months of rigorous planning to be able to provide a qualitative experience to its patrons, as a consequence we are unable to organize the event due to the uncertainty of the situation we are living in," the company said in a statement.

"The winery did not feel that it could commit to organising and event of such large scale without knowing the outcome for the coming Summer months."

