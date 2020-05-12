Marsovin Summer Wine Festival cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Marsovin has cancelled its popular annual event, The Marsovin Summer Wine Festival, usually held at Hastings Gardens in Valletta. The decision was taken in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

The much anticipated Marsovin Summer Wine festival was in its 13th year and is one of the greatly awaited Summer events which has become a fixture in the Maltese local calendar.

"The Marsovin Summer Wine Festival requires many months of rigorous planning to be able to provide a qualitative experience to its patrons, as a consequence we are unable to organize the event due to the uncertainty of the situation we are living in," the company said in a statement.

"The winery did not feel that it could commit to organising and event of such large scale without knowing the outcome for the coming Summer months."