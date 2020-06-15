Rootz shakes up online casino landscape with brand new Caxino Casino

Rootz LTD has announced the launch of its second casino brand, Caxino Casino. Caxino builds on the successes seen with the company’s flagship online casino, Wildz Casino, which has gone on to receive critical acclaim since it launched in 2019.

Built by a crew of dedicated industry professionals with a passion for online gaming, Caxino applies the learnings of previous ventures to bring an intuitive and smooth casino platform wrapped in a visually-pleasing user interface.

Broad game selection

Players can choose from hundreds of casino titles on offer developed by premier game developers including Play’n GO, Microgaming and Push Gaming, to name a few. From modern video slot incarnations such as 'Temple Tumble' and 'Jammin’ Jars', to table games that grace brick-and-mortar casinos throughout the world, like Roulette and Blackjack, there is a game which suits any type of Caxino player.

For an altogether more authentic casino experience, players can try the Live Casino selections of table game classics dealt by human dealers in a simulated casino studio, thanks to leading proprietary technology of Caxino’s software partners.

Competitive rewards

The team behind Caxino place huge value on customer loyalty and have developed a selection of competitive bonuses that reward players for dedicating their gaming time with the brand.

To kick off their Caxino journey, players can double down on their first ever deposit on the site, with the 100% sign-up bonus up to €200. In addition, there are 100 free spins up for grabs upon players’ first deposit, to use on super-popular Progress Jackpot game, 'Mega Moolah'.

Spinbox™ is Caxino’s unique own rewards game that awards spins to players’ favourite games, thanks to the use of smart machine learnings developed in-house, while the ‘99% Progress Bar’ bonus fast-tracks players to the next Progress Bar level, where they’ll find a prize on Spinbox waiting.

Lean and mean!

The team at Caxino have invested countless man-hours to ensure their platform is lean, reliable and above all, fast. By eliminating the numerous features and layers that can bog down a website and compromise on site speed, Caxino is designed to run smoothly and effortlessly across just about any operating system. Furthermore, with the vast majority of games optimised for mobile play, players can enjoy the same great Caxino gaming experience in the palm of their hand, at home or on the go.

Reflecting the truly global appeal of online gaming, Caxino is offered in a number of languages including English, German, French, Finnish, Norwegian and more recently, Japanese, with customer service available in these languages 24/7, should players encounter any issues. As the business grows, so will Caxino continue to expand its offering and look to localise its services in more and more dialects.

A safe playing environment

With our existences lived out in an increasingly digital realm, the issue of data protection takes on even greater importance. Caxino’s strict adherence to the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and the Maltese Data Protection Act are rigorously enforced.