Malta's first digital economy think tank launched

Launching Malta’s very first Digital Economy Think Tank

The Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy, Clayton Bartolo, On Monday launched Malta’s first digital economy think tank consisting of a number of professionals from the digital industry.

The think tank’s remit is to come up with ideas and guidelines on how Malta can diversify its economic portfolio through technological industries. The launch took place at Esplora in Kalkara.

Kearon Bruno, chairman of the newly formed think tank, praised the effort undertaken by all Maltese and foreign workers, particularly in the gaming, financial services, Information and R&I sectors.

He said that the commitment of foreign workers in such industries was paving the way for further consolidating Malta’s economic growth.

“By ensuring a well diverse economy, we will be guaranteeing a more resilient and sustainable economic growth, whilst also mitigating asymmetric shocks” Bruno said.

“Today’s globalised world brings about a number of challenges, especially those that have to do with our competitiveness, and therefore it is in our interest to be proactive and ensure that we introduce an adequate environment where businesses can thrive and prosper and also to future proof our economy. This think tank will be vested with two main tasks, with the first one being that of consolidating and addressing the limitations being face by currents sectors and the second being that of attracting new niche economic areas to relocate their operations in Malta. The launch of such think tank goes to show the Government’s commitment towards being fully prepared for tomorrow’s future.”

Bartolo said that the aim behind this think tank was to start conducting the necessary groundwork to come up with Malta’s digital economy strategy for the years to come.

He said that in a world that was constantly changing, the government remained committed to doing its utmost so that Malta’s economy remains buoyant. In doing so, Malta would be consolidating current growth whilst also seeking a future proof economic strategy that will serve as the fundamental pillar that drives our economy forward.

“This think tank will be made up by a number of professionals and key stakeholders in the fields of blockchain, cryptos, AI, blockchain, quantum, high performance computing and a number of other sectors that Malta plans to embark on as part of the new Digital Malta strategy,” Bartolo said.

“In adopting such forward looking strategy we will also be transforming Malta as a Centre of Excellence in the digital economy field.”

The think tank will be comprised of Kearon Bruno (Economist), Prof. Andre Xuereb (quantum physicist), Dr Aaron Grech (economist), Thomas Mahoney (gaming industry expert), Kenneth Farrugia (financial industry expert), Dr Ernest Azzopardi (economist), Dr Beverly Tonna (lawyer), Dr Ian Cassar (economist) and Dr Justine Scerri Herrera (lawyer). Sylvana Mifsud will occupy the role of Think Tank secretary.