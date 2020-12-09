The future of Yggdrasil gaming

The future is bright for the award winning games development company Yggdrasil Gaming. Since it was established in 2012, the company has quickly scaled from a small time games creation business into a huge operation specialising in online gaming solutions for casino and Igaming websites. Yggdrasil’s games are now present in most major operator games catalogues and are some of the market’s best quality and popular titles. The company is set to continue this solid growth trajectory in the months and years to come, with a number of exciting new developments anticipated.

Who is Yggdrasil Gaming?

The name Yggdrasil was decided by its founder Fredrik Elmqvist and is inspired by the mystical Yggdrasil tree which, according to ancient Norse mythology, expanded majestically across nine worlds and up into the heavens. Elmqvist was no newcomer in the online gaming world, having previously been CEO of Net Entertainment, a well-known Swedish casino software development company.

Yggdrasil Gaming began with simple online slot games, with popular titles including Draglings and Magic Mushroom slots. Their product line has grown extensively from there and their core offerings are now slots, casino table games and bingo games.

The company now has over 40 games on the market. Their artwork and graphical detail is of outstanding quality and their themes, sounds and innovative features help to set them apart from the other major developers in the casino market.

Some of their new and upcoming releases include…

Moley moolah!

Released on 16 November, Moley Moolah! Is a fun, fast paced video slot game based on a cheeky mole who explores a quiet English neighbourhood, causing mischief and digging up tonnes of exciting prizes for players.

Moley digs for wilds and can help you gain entry to the secret garden, named the ‘Golden Acorn’, where you will be in for the chance of winning the game’s ultimate prize. The RTP for this game is a fair 95.74% with medium volatility and ten lines to play.

There are plenty of options for accessing this game. It is of course available on mobile and compatible with iOS and Android devices. It is optimised to display well on all browsers, including Google Chrome, Safari and Firefox.

The maximum prize win for this game is a a cool 675,000€

Syncronite

Fancy a slightly more glamorous slot game? Released on 24 November, Syncronite is an art-deco themed video slot with classy and captivating graphics. The game utilises Yggdrasils new Splitz mechanic feature and gives players the chance to win a huge 64,000x on one single spin.

Syncronite is a high volatility slot with between 729 and 21,168 possible lines to play.

This game is also ideal for mobile play and optimised for all popular devices and browser types.If all that isn’t enough to get you excited, then the maximum prize win of 1,280,000€ might just do the trick.

Carol of the elves

This next slot is bound to put you in the Christmas spirit. Absolutely jam packed with holiday cheer is the video slot Carol of the Elves, released on 26 November 2020, just in time for the festive season.

The slot has plenty of fan characters, including cutesy forest animals and helpful elves. The game has a RTP of 96.2% and high volatility. There are 45 to 3125 possible lines to play and if you land a x5,800 win, you could be taking home a prize of 870,300€, making for a very merry Christmas indeed.

These are just some of the company’s latest gaming creations. There are a number of new, exciting releases and collaborations lined up for Yggdrasil in 2021 and beyond.

So, what does the future hold for Yggdrasil Gaming?

A new partnership deal with Swedish third party games studio Fantasma Games has been developed. Fantasma Games joined their YGS Masters program. More recently, it has been announced the GameArt will be joining them as a studio partner.

Using Yggdrasil Gaming’s revolutionary GATI technology, GameArt will be able to apply standardised technology to develop and distribute games worldwide. GATI is an innovative preconfigured solution that provides a regulation-ready development toolkit for the company’s partners.

Yggdrasil has also recently come to an agreement with the Fortuna Entertainment Group. This agreement will allow them to grow their strategic content footprint across central Europe. Players in locations such as Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic will be able to play games developed by Yggdrasil in the very near future.

This company’s strategy for growth through forming strategic and cooperative partnerships will see them reach new heights in the year to come. These partnerships will enable them to continue producing top quality, highly enjoyable games in an increasingly competitive market. It will also allow them to expand their customer base on a large scale, reaching a greater number of players in even more countries around the world. Yggdrasil is a truly unstoppable force in the global gaming market.



