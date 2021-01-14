Creative agency BRND WGN confirmed as anchor tenants for The Brewhouse

Strategic creative agency BRND WGN have been confirmed as anchor tenants for The Brewhouse, the rehabilitated and regenerated former Farsons Brewery redesigned by Ian Ritchie, the world-renowned architect behind Ian Ritchie Architects London (IRAL).

“We are naturally thrilled to welcome BRND WGN to The Brewhouse. As one of Malta’s leading creative agencies, BRND WGN’s high energy culture of collaboration and innovation fits perfectly with our vision to turn The Brewhouse into Malta’s most exciting and inspiring workplace destination,” Michael Farrugia, Executive Director of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, said.

Located in the heart of the emergent Central Business District, and part of the Trident Park development, The Brewhouse covers over 7,000sq.m of industrial space. It includes a unique mix of office, food and beverage, retail, a visitor experience and an events space cutting across 8 floors that used to play home to the brewing of some of Malta’s best loved brands.

Due to its integration at every level with Trident Park, it not only becomes the hub of the social infrastructure for the whole development, but also sets the tone for the rest of the Central Business District.

Designed to meet the strictest of environmental codes and projected to achieve BREEAM Excellent certification, the ethos of this unique redevelopment has been to optimise natural lighting and ventilation, while minimising the carbon footprint to create a genuine green office campus and world class business destination.

“The Brewhouse is the perfect next step for us,” said Peter-Jan Grech, CEO and founder of BRND WGN. “As a significant post-war, late Art-Deco style building, the home of Cisk and now a perfect space to reimagine the agency in a promising post-COVID world.”

Whilst the design of BRDN WGN’s new studio is still in-progress, it will be built for the agency’s new distributed working model where employees are encouraged to mix between working remotely as well as in-house.