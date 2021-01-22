HSBC to reopen Rabat branch

HSBC’s Rabat branch will reopen to customers next Monday 25 January.

The branch had been temporarily closed down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank said in a statement the branch will be operating on a tellerless basis, but at the same time advisers will be available to assist HSBC customers with its range of products and services.

Head of Wealth and Personal Banking Crawford Prentice encouraged customers to use digital platforms as much as possible.

“Although recent months have highlighted the convenience and reliability of digital banking platforms, the ability for customers to discuss their financial needs in person is, and will remain, a crucial part of HSBC’s service,” he said.

Following the Rabat branch’s reopening, the bank is looking at the reopening of the HSBC’s Gzira branch in due course.

Last week HSBC landed in hot water after customers received a note from the bank, informing them that if they do not deposit an amount of €2,300 over a period of three months, they will incur a €5 fee.

Following discussions with the Central Bank of Malta and Malta Financial Services Authority, the bank decided to suspend the fee.

