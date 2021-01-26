Malta Gaming Authority appoints new CEO

The Malta Gaming Authority has appointed Carl Brincat as its chief executive officer, the regulator announced on Tuesday.

Brincat is a lawyer and previously served as the authority’s chief legal and enforcement officer.

He was selected after a competitive process that started with a call for applications last December.

Brincat’s appointment is with immediate effect, the MGA’s board of governors said.

The role was vacated last November when Heathcliff Farrugia informed the authority he was not renewing his contract. He had been CEO since 2017.

The new CEO joined the MGA’s legal team and has been a part of it for over six years, forming part of the strategic direction of the authority and its high-level regulatory committees for the past four.

Brincat also sits on the board of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

“It is an honour to be selected to lead the organisation at such a critical juncture for the MGA and the industry alike. I am proud of the work that has been done by the authority so far in raising regulatory standards and committed to ensuring that we continue along this path. However, it is essential that we cultivate stronger partnerships with other regulators and stakeholders, and the industry itself, to achieve a regulatory environment that accomplishes the MGA’s objectives as set out in the law in the most effective, transparent, and proportionate manner,” Brincat said.