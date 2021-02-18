With over 190,000 customers, Revolut launches new bank in Malta

Revolut, the global financial platform with more than 15 million customers worldwide, has operationalised its European specialised banking licence in Malta.

To date, Revolut has recorded over 190,000 customers in Malta, and is confident that their wide range of products and services will provide customers in Malta with more control, value and security than traditional banks.

Customers in Malta are now able to upgrade to Revolut Bank for additional services from within the app. “Revolut is now the fastest growing fintech company in Europe because we put the customer at the heart of everything that we do. Our product design is second to none, we have no hidden fees, and we are constantly building new and innovative financial products,” said Virgilijus Mirkės, Chief Executive Officer of Revolut Bank.

“Launching the bank in Malta will provide a greater level of security and confidence for our customers, and will enable us to launch a host of new products and services in the near future.”

Revolut Group claimed that it raised almost $1 billion in investment and was most recently valued at $5.5 billion. In their five years of operations, Revolut has attracted more than 15 million customers worldwide.

In 2020, Revolut launched its specialised bank in Poland and Lithuania, offering highly competitive credit products in both countries.

A specialised bank licence allows Revolut Bank to provide limited banking services via Revolut app along with an array of financial services and products that is offered by other Revolut Group companies.