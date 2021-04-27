Epic rolls out 2000Mbps fibre internet in Mosta

Epic has began the roll-out for its 'Fibre Network of the Future', which is set to provide download speeds of 2000 megabytes per second to households in Malta.

Launched for households and businesses in Mosta, this Fibre Network will allow consumers to download a 5GB file, equivalent to over five hours of Netflix movie streaming, in under a minute.

The new Epic 2000Mbps service will be awailable on the market as from today, starting at €24.99 per month. A separate package will be available for business customers, allowing for double the upload speeds and Dedicated Business Support.

Epic's CEO Tamas Banyai described the launch as a milestone for Malta.

"After recently kicking off our Mobile Network Modernization programme, we are now launcing Malta's fastest home and office broadband at unrivalled value," Banyai said. "We continue to deliver on our 'Great Network, Great Value' promise."

Epic's Fibre Box, the modem delivering this internet speed, was exhibited during the launch, boasting of "advanced multimedia features" and 100% recyclable plastic.

Manuel Magro, Epic's Fixed and Enterprise Networks Senior Manager, explained that the service allows customers to upload and download files within seconds, or to stream movies in high definition without interruption.

He added that the service will allow for teleworking and remote-learning from multiple users without affecting each other's internet speeds.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri remarked how Epic will be focusing on strengthening their workforce through the creation of new job opportunities, student internship programmes, and flexible working wonditions.

"We are looking at the diversification of the Maltese economy into technologically advanced sectors. Priority will be given to the communications sector as this supports the growth of other sectors," Schembri said.