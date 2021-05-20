StarCasinò Sport and Bocconi university involve students in business

StarCasinò Sport claimed that they believe in a world based on equality, inside and outside the pitch, which has been their motto for the winning team’s project competition, which they are organising at Bocconi University. The university is internationally recognised for the training of top-level managers.

In January 2019, students reading for an MSc in marketing management at the university were split into nine groups, focused on three main topics, which were challenging the status quo, new revenue streams and enlarging the fanbase by involving female.

Following a market analysis, the teams were asked to present projects aimed at implementing a new strategy for StarCasinò Sport, the digital info-tainment website, which is also a partner of AC Milan, FC Internazionale Milano and SSC Napoli.

The winning team, Virtuo, was chosen on 13 May. The team won against two competing projects: Poker ma buno and novebello +1. The team came up with a brand positioning strategy, to enhance women's football in Italy.

StarCasinò Sport, therefore, became a pioneer for the fundamental values of equality, meritocracy, commitment and above all, fair oppoprtunities, to support women's empowerment. The project covered areas such as digital initiatives, influencer marketing, media partnerships, guerilla marketing and represented StarCasinò Sport as 'the only sports info-tainment site attentive to gender equality.'

The project's main approach was to smash the barriers and cultural heritage that consider women and football as two seperate worlds, thus breaking down the incorrect gender stereotypes. Two students from the brand management course were also given the opportunity to work as interns within the Italian marketing team at the Betsson Group HQ in Malta, for a six-month period.

“I'm very proud of this collaboration with Bocconi University that gave students a concrete opportunity to approach the business’ dynamics and processes. I was enrolled at Bocconi, back in the days, as a student and I know the value of its educational and training offering." said the marketing manager Italy of Betsson Group, Francesca Broggi.

"All nine teams have done an excellent job, demonstrating solid expertise in both our industry and in the marketing strategies to enhance the brand. Finally, as a woman and as Marketing Manager of StarCasinò Sport, I am really glad that the winning project is focused on a theme that is particularly important in Italy," she added.