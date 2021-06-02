Mariner Shipping acquires Tubeline

Mariner Shipping Services has acquired freight forwarder Tubeline Ltd for an undisclosed amount as it expands its portfolio of services and widens its global reach.

Tubeline specialises in airfreight, international and domestic express courier services, customs brokerage and project cargo. It is the Maltese partner for DSV Panalpina, the world’s third largest supply chain solutions company, time:matters, an express courier service operated and owned by Lufthansa, and Pharma Freight, which specialises in express freight of pharmaceutical products.

The expansion will allow Mariner Shipping to offer more comprehensive logistics solutions to customers of both companies.

Mariner Shipping is the shipping and logistics arm of the Hili Group and is also the partner for both Malta and Libya of Unifeeder Group, an independent company within the DP World Group.

Karl Naudi, managing director at Mariner Shipping said the company was excited to welcome Tubeline’s customers, employees and partners.

“Our two companies will certainly achieve more together, enhancing the value for our clients. This deal is a new milestone for Mariner and through it we shall deliver an even wider range of services that our customers deserve and rely on,” Naudi said.

Hili Company CEO Edward Hili said Mariner Shipping has been a key driver of the growth of the group’s business over the last couple of years.

“The acquisition of Tubeline is yet another string in our bow, strengthening our service offering and widening our market reach. We are very proud to have been given the opportunity to integrate such a reputable brand into our portfolio,” Hili said.

Tubeline was founded by Michel Licari, who ran the company for over four decades, building strong partnerships with global players in the logistics and transport sectors.