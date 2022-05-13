Moneybase launches 5,000 free cards following huge response

Moneybase, the first Maltese digital payments app, generated an overwhelmingly positive local response, obtaining over five thousand downloads in its first week.

Alan Cuschieri, founder of Moneybase and co-CEO at Calamatta Cuschieri said: “We are thrilled with the positive response and encouragement received, and we are giving away 5,000 free cards to match the number of downloads this week. At the same time, we are rolling out person-to-person payments to all users in the coming days. We are working closely with the Maltese community to shape the next-generation financial platform and to make money simple.”

The highly sought-after person-to-person payments feature will be activated on the Moneybase app in the coming days. Moneybase users can now make instant payments to each other through their phone’s contacts list. The app also offers users the option to send and receive SEPA payments in 34 countries.

Moneybase users save money when using the Moneybase card thanks to its competitive currency rates and multi-currency capabilities. The card can also be used to make contactless payments and withdrawals from ATMs worldwide thanks to the global Mastercard network. Moneybase users can even use the app to instantly create a virtual card, which can be used to safely pay online using convenient 3DS2 technology.

The Moneybase app allows users to remain in full control of their card, users can freeze, unfreeze and cancel their cards at any time as well as take advantage of other settings such as viewing their PIN within the app or switching on and off channels such as ATM, online and swipe transactions.

This digital payments platform also comes with three options for users to add funds to their account. Users can initiate a SEPA Direct debit deposit from the Moneybase app, they can make bank transfers to their personal Moneybase IBAN, or use the instant deposit function from their debit or credit card.