New CEO for government industrial estate management agency

INDIS Malta has appointed industrialist Keith Fenech as its CEO, replacing architect Joseph Attard.

The government agency manages several industrial estates and is also tasked with redeveloping some of the areas to cater for high-end manufacturing.

The government said in a statement that Fenech brings with him “vast experience in industrial management, both in the private sector and also in the public sector”.

Since its establishment in 2016, Fenech has led the Central Business District Foundation, which is a partnership between the government and the private sector to manage the Mrieħel industrial area.

Fenech will continue to lead this foundation as part of the management of INDIS. For many years, he also worked with Methode Electronics both in Malta and abroad.

Fenech specialises in lean manufacturing and also has experience in carrying out various local and international projects.

A former footballer, Fenech is also team manager of the Malta national A team.