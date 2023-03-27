dB Group eyes international investment, opens London office

dB Group has opened an office in London to identify new international opportunities for partnerships and investments.

“We always welcomed collaboration, joint ventures and projects that bring different expertise to the table. So it is a natural step for us to open up to the rest of the world in search of new opportunities,” said CEO Robert Debono.

db Group is the Maltese holder of the Starbucks and Hard Rock Cafe franchises. It also owns the Seabank and San Antonio hotels as well as various upmarket restaurants including Loa, Aki, and Amami.

The group’s international family office in Mayfair is called SDH Capital with Nicholas Portelli as the managing director.

Portelli has over 25 years’ experience in finance and investment. He served as the CEO of a financial services group of companies in Malta and later as the senior VP of an international group based in London and operating in East Africa. In 2012, he founded and managed a real estate firm in Central London, a position he relinquished prior to joining db Group.

“The dB Group has been incredibly successful with its hotels, restaurants, franchises and industrial catering businesses in Malta. I believe we can put this expertise to good use in new markets, thereby diversifying our portfolio,” Portelli said.

He added that the Group has already identified a key investment in London that will be launched in 2024. Internationalising the group’s hotel and restaurant proposition will be a key focus.

For more information about SDH Capital visit www.sdhcapital.co.uk. For more information about the initiatives of the db Group visit: www.dbgroupmalta. com.