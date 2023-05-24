Prime Minister pledges continued support on energy prices at hotel opening

Government will continue supporting the economy by cushioning the impact of energy prices, Prime Minister Robert Abela said when opening a new 106-room hotel in St Julians.

He welcomed the €25 million investment and insisted government will continue providing incentives to encourage private investment.

Abela said the government will continue working to address the challenge posed by seasonality in the tourism sector. However, he also noted the record number of tourist arrivals in the first quarter of the year, which was higher than the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

“We have to look at growth that is sustainable with a clear vision to attract quality tourists to Malta in a more beautiful and cleaner country,” Abela said.

The hotel forms part of the international chain called AC Hotel by Marriott and is operated by the Baystreet Group. It is situated in Paceville. Amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Abela was accompanied by his wife Lydia Abela, who cut the ribbon, and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

Albert Galea, CEO of the Baystreet Group, said he was proud that the hotel chain that can be found in 31 countries is now also present in Malta.