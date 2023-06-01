Bolt partners with National Blood Transfusion Service to provide free rides for blood donors

In an effort to boost blood donations in Malta, Bolt has announced a collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS).

Under this partnership, Bolt will provide free rides to individuals who donate blood, covering both the transportation to and from the blood donation center in Guardamangia.

The initiative aims to eliminate barriers and encourage more people to donate blood. The collaboration is set to be in effect until the end of the year.

To avail themselves of the free ride, prospective donors are required to call the Blood Donation Centre and make a booking. A representative from the Blood Donation Centre will then secure a slot and arrange the ride through the Bolt app.

Once the blood donation process is completed, the Centre will coordinate a Bolt ride to transport the donor home or to their preferred destination.

Ryan Mahoney, the Country Manager for ride-hailing at Bolt Malta, the company is committed to making a positive impact on the community.

"We understand the shortage of blood donations in Malta and the dire consequences it can have on people's lives,” he said. “Together, we can help save lives and create a stronger, healthier Malta."

Monique Debattista, Medical Director of the NBTS, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership.

"We are looking forward to this collaboration. Our donors will benefit from a quality service which will allow easier access to blood donation at our main Donation Centre in Guardamangia.”

“Donors frequently remark about driving and parking issues, so this venture will most certainly address this. We continually strive to increase the blood stock, and making the donation experience easier contributes to better donor recruitment and retention, for the ultimate benefit of our patients."