Bolt launches reckless rider score system

European multimodal platform Bolt has introduced a reckless rider’s score system, which will be evaluating riders’ behaviour with the aim of tackling unsafe scooter riding habits on Maltese roads.

This is part of the company's Scooter Safety Pledge, a document that provides transparent information on Bolt’s safety initiatives, committing to guidelines that will further strengthen scooter safety standards across the industry.

The multimodal mobility platform took a strong step in upgrading its customers’ safe riding experience by launching its in-house developed rider scoring system.

It evaluates a rider’s behavior based on a wide set of inputs collected from Bolt’s scooter features and sensors.

The list of indicators includes tandem riding detection, frequent abrupt braking and skidding, collisions, and illegal parking. Each of those behaviors is marked in the system with points and the user's riding behaviour is evaluated after every five rides.

Kristian Kobescak, Rentals Country Manager at Bolt Malta explained the complete process a rider undergoes if they are considered reckless.

If a rider falls into a group of 2% of the most reckless customers in a given city, Bolt will impose measures as a part of a three-step policy.

As a first measure, Bolt will share additional educational materials with reckless riders, since the company believes that reckless riding can be tackled initially by raising awareness on the hazards that riders expose themselves to.

If the riders do not improve their behaviour over the next five rides, their scooter speed will be limited to 15 km/h for the next five rides.

If the two measures do not bring any improvement, users will be suspended for one week with the option to appeal the decision to Bolt’s customer service.

This safety score system was tested in Belgium, Germany and Portugal and is now live in Malta.