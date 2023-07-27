Payments expert Chris Denny joins FinXP as CCO

FinXP, an award-winning European fintech known for its banking and payments solutions announces the appointment of Chris Denny as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

With an impressive track record in the iGaming and payments industries and extensive expertise in cryptocurrency and regulatory matters, Chris brings a wealth of experience to further accelerate FinXP's growth and innovation.

As CCO, Chris will spearhead FinXP's commercial strategy, driving sales initiatives and cultivating key partnerships within the rapidly evolving fintech landscape. His deep understanding of the payments sector, combined with his proficiency in navigating complex regulatory frameworks and emerging technologies, will be instrumental in solidifying FinXP's position as a leading force in the industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris Denny to the FinXP team as our new Chief Commercial Officer," said Jens Podewski, CEO and co-founder of FinXP. "I have had the privilege of knowing Chris for the past six years, and I have witnessed his remarkable growth in the payments industry. His dedication, expertise, and strategic thinking have positioned him as an upcoming trusted thought leader. We are confident in his ability to drive FinXP's growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

"I am honoured to join FinXP and excited to be a part of this growing team," said Chris. "I’ve been impressed by how the team are constantly striving to stand out in this fast-paced payment industry. The company's commitment to pushing the envelope and delivering tailor-made solutions to clients gives it a real, competitive edge, especially when working with enterprises. And with the next major product launch coming in Q3, I am really looking forward to impacting FinXP's continued success."

Chris will be attending SiGMA Balkans in Cyprus this September, where FinXP will be one of the exhibitors. The event is an opportunity to engage with the company’s existing clients and partners and to showcase FinXP's cutting-edge solutions.

In these past few years, FinXP has emerged as a strong niche leader in the European payments space, boasting a robust suite of solutions designed to meet the unique needs of disruptive verticals such as blockchain and iGaming. With a team of around 50 professionals, FinXP has solidified its position as a trusted financial institution, serving established clients worldwide.