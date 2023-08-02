Over 7 million passengers expected to pass through airport by end of year

Over 7 million passengers will pass through Malta International Airport (MIA) by the end of this year, according to the company’s forecasts.

In the first half of 2023, over 3.4 million passengers travelled through the airport, marking a 5.6% increase over 2019 levels.

In April alone, the airport had welcomed 700,000 passengers, a milestone that in 2019 had been reached in June.

Despite inflationary pressures and higher airfares, demand for travel has remained high, according to MIA CEO Alan Borg.

At the launch of the airport’s traffic results, Borg said that nominal airfares have increased by 32% since August 2019.

However, when accounting for inflation, real airfares have gone up by 10%.

Despite strong demand for travel, Borg said that this appetite is expected to level off or decrease. He referred to a European Travel Commission travel sentiment survey, which showed 20% of respondents are unlikely to travel over the next six months.

Passengers from Italy dominated 24% of the airport’s market sure, welcoming 822,810 passengers between January and June this year.

UK passengers held the second-highest market share, although this share has dropped by 20% since 2019.

The highest-growing markets were that of France and Poland, which increased by 51% and 55% respectively.

Ryanair dominates the market share among the airlines at MIA, with a 47% share of the market that has grown by 25% since 2019. Air Malta holds the second-largest share at 26%.

Infrastructural works underway

Works are underway on the €40 million Apron X project, with Phase 1 of the project set to finish by summer 2024 with the first three parking stands expected to be in operation by then.

Meanwhile, the airport’s second runway, RWY 23-05 will be getting a €14 million overhaul with works expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

After this is completed, works will start on the airport’s main runway, the RWY 31-13. These works will include resurfacing and lighting replacements

Borg said that the works are unlikely to impact the airport’s schedule, but did not rule out any ad-hoc issues that may arise as small private and commercial places will share a single runway with larger passenger planes.

Works will also start on phase one of the terminal expansion this year, which will entail a 1,550sqm westward expansion. These works are expected to finish in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The terminal will also benefit from upgrades to its heating and ventilation systems.