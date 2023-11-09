Hili Ventures acquires €16 million stake in Tigné Mall

Hili Ventures has acquired a further €16 million stake in Tigné Mall plc, to take its total holding in the company to 31.6%.

Hili subsidiary acquired a further 18.81% stake in the Tigné Point shopping mall, a prime shopping destination whose strategic location, tenant mix and financial performance shows the business well-poised to grow.

Through its 75% stake in Hili Properties plc, Hili Ventures is a strategic investor in commercial real estate, holding and managing an extensive portfolio of assets totalling €236 million in key locations in Malta, Romania and the Baltics. The assets include McDonald’s restaurants, grocery-anchored retail complexes, dedicated business blocks, an industrial plant and a hospital.

This investment is the first retail complex in the group’s Malta portfolio, underlining the group’s commitment to maximising commercial and value potential of its assets, while instilling confidence in its homebase.