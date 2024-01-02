Planet Hollywood in Baystreet bids Malta farewell

Planet Hollywood Malta has permanently closed its doors at the Bay Street Shopping Complex on January 1st.

Posting the news on Facebook with a picture of Batman, Scarlet Witch and Deadpool, the restaurant went on to acknowledge the patrons, speaking of how they “made our restaurant a cherished chapter in our story."

Expressing gratitude for the memories, laughter, and joy shared around their tables, the restaurant thanked its patrons for being part of their culinary journey.

The closure marks the end of an era for the popular restaurant in Bay Street.

While the reasons behind the closure were not explicitly mentioned in the Facebook post, it's a poignant moment for fans of the Hollywood-themed eatery.

The closure also leaves a void in the Bay Street Shopping Complex dining scene, where Planet Hollywood had become a recognisable establishment.

Last year the international chain closed its outlets at Disneyland Paris and Las Vegas.

The Hollywood-themed restaurant chain opened its doors in Malta in 2019. It had opened big, by inviting Game of Thrones actors John Bradley and Pilot Asbaek to its launch.

It was also renowned for the iconic costumes and movie props on display, such as Robin Williams' Popeye costume originally used in Malta in the 1980s and Sylvester Stallone's championship belt from Rocky 3.

Additionally, the outlet gained recognition for its snappy promos and campaigns, including offering free meals to individuals vaccinated against COVID-19.