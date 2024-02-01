Evans Building earmarked for Eden Leisure, Weingard consortium but Sliema Chalet bid rejected

Valletta Luxury Projects is being recommended for the award of a 65-year concession to turn Evans Building in Valletta into a luxury hotel for €1.2 million yearly.

The consortium is made up of the Eden Leisure Group and Benny Ltd, owned primarily by British investor Mark Weingard. Weingard owns the Iniala Hotel in Valletta.

The consortium’s bid was recommended by Malta Strategic Partnership Projects (MSPP), the government agency that piloted the process to lease out the landmark building at Valletta’s lower end. The concession still has to be approved by parliament.

Several companies and consortia were vying for the concession, including some of Malta’s major hoteliers. Bidders included Katari Hospitality that offered €41 million, Iconic Hotels Malta, made up of the European School of English and Arrigo Group, that offered €39.3 million, HV Hospitality that offered €24 million, AX Group that offered €22.6 million and the DB Group that offered €20.9 million.

Valletta Luxury Projects caused controversy when its bid was listed as €1.2 million, which the company later clarified as being a yearly payment for a total bid of €78 million.

In a statement on Thursday announcing its recommendation, MSPP said the bid submitted by Valletta Luxury Projects would reach €78 million over the concession period.

The Valletta site is regulated by the Fort St Elmo and Environs Development Brief of 2011, which allows the complete redevelopment of Evans Building.

MSPP said that after consulting with UNESCO and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, it was decided that the Evans Building would retain its original facade.

“The rehabilitation of such sites will contribute towards the generation of economic activity including more employment opportunities as well as contributing towards important environmental and social objectives,” MSPP said.

Chalet sole bid turned down

Meanwhile, the MSPP turned down the only bid it had received for the Chalet site in Sliema from the Stivala Group, which offered €8.4 million.

MSPP wanted to grant a 65-year concession on the site for it to be redeveloped into a leisure and entertainment venue.

On Thursday, the agency said the only bid submitted for the site was not being recommended for award.

“The government will nonetheless continue with its pledge to keep investing in the regeneration of this important Sliema site so that such investment can contribute towards an improved quality of life for the Sliema community,” the agency said.