GSD Marketing Ltd. announces new strategic appointments

GSD Marketing Ltd. (GSDM) is pleased to announce a series of strategic appointments to augment its senior leadership team and drive the company's ambitious growth objectives.



Stephen Bonnici has been appointed to the position of Deputy General Manager. Bonnici's affiliation with GSDM Ltd. spans an impressive 29 years, culminating in his last role as Head of HR and Public Affairs and Communications (PAC). As Deputy General Manager, Mr Bonnici will continue to oversee PAC duties whilst providing pivotal support to the Chief Executive Officer and the senior leadership team.



Mark Farrugia, a seasoned professional with profound experience in sales, has been appointed as Head of Sales & Marketing. Mr. Farrugia's recent tenure includes a transformative period at Lidl Malta serving as Sales Operations Executive and subsequently as Regional Director. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding the Sales and Marketing division of GSDM Ltd.



Milena Livada, the former Head of Sales & Marketing, will now occupy the post of Head of Strategy with a concentrated focus on spearheading special projects.



The above three senior leaders together with John Schembri, Head of Plant & Supply Chain and Bjorn Zammit, Head of Risk, IT & Finance, will be steering the Company under the leadership of Ms Maria Micallef, Chief Executive Officer at GSD Marketing Ltd.



In a complementary development, Marcel Grech Mallia has been recruited as the Head of Sales, reporting directly to Mr. Farrugia. Mr. Grech Mallia brings with him extensive experience gained from a two-decade tenure within the telecoms industry, including his previous position as Chief Commercial Officer at Epic Malta.



CEO Maria Micallef expressed her enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating: "I am thrilled to welcome Marcel to GSD and extend heartfelt congratulations to Stephen, Mark, and Milena on their new roles. I have full confidence in the invigorated senior leadership team's capabilities to propel our ambitious plans for the future”.



GSDM has been operating in Malta for over 50 years and is the official representative of the Coca-Cola Company in Malta as well as the official representative of other prestigious International Beverage Brands. Visit https://gsd.com.mt/our-24-7-portfolio/our-partners/ for more information.