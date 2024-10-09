Hili Ventures acquires Tigné Mall

Hili Ventures has effectively acquired 100% of Tigné Mall plc following its voluntary public offer last September.

In a statement, Hili Ventures stated that its subsidiary company, Marsamxett Properties Ltd, previously held 49.68% of Tigné Mall's share capital. The subsidiary company saw an additional 45.18% of shareholders accept its offer during the recently closed offer period.

This includes Mapfre MSV Life plc, the second-largest institutional shareholder, with a 35.56% stake. Back in November 2023, Hili Ventures acquired a further €16 million stake in Tigné Mall plc, raising its share capital in the prime shopping destination to 31%.

With this acquisition, Marsamxett Properties will control 94.87% of Tigné Mall’s shares, effective once payment is made to shareholders by 22 October. “After this, Marsamxett Properties Ltd. will exercise its right under the Capital Markets Rules to squeeze out the remaining shareholders and apply to de-list the company.”

This acquisition marks the first retail complex added to Hili Ventures' Malta portfolio. The company owns the McDonald's franchise in Malta and parts of Eastern Europe, as well as the Comino Hotel.

Hili Ventures is a strategic investor in commercial real estate, holding and managing an extensive portfolio of assets totalling €236 million in key locations in Malta, Romania and the Baltics. The assets include McDonald’s restaurants, grocery-anchored retail complexes, dedicated business blocks, an industrial plant and a hospital.