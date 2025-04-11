eCabs Technologies hits €18 million milestone, eyes expansion across Europe

eCabs Technologies has completed an €18 million product development phase, setting the stage for expansion into new European markets.

The Malta-based mobility tech firm announced on Wednesday that its ride-hailing platform is now fully market-ready and already in use across cities in Greece, Romania, the UK, and Germany.

The extensive development programme was funded through a combination of founder equity and a co-lending facility supported by the Malta Development Bank and Bank of Valletta.

eCabs Technologies CEO and founder Matthew Bezzina described the achievement as a pivotal moment for the company. “We’re moving from product development to market expansion, empowering transport operators to thrive in a fast-changing mobility landscape,” he said.

The company’s platform, which blends AI-driven optimisation with regulatory compliance and customer-focused features, is designed to help traditional taxi and ride-hailing operators modernise their services and stay competitive against global tech giants.

Bezzina said that even before the product development phase was complete, demand from operators across Europe had shown the strong market need for a homegrown solution. “Launching in multiple cities before full completion of the product shows the hunger for this kind of technology,” he said.

Leveling the playing field in mobility

With the European ride-hailing market projected to grow from €85 billion to over €140 billion by 2032, eCabs Technologies aims to give regulated market operators a digital edge.

Bezzina pointed out that while deregulated markets have seen significant disruption by major global platforms, regulated markets still present a gap in tools and innovation for local operators.

“Global players are being pushed toward commercial viability, shifting competition back to reliability, efficiency, and trust. That’s where traditional operators can win—and we’re giving them the tech to do it,” he said.

The platform’s key features include AI-powered fleet optimisation, seamless ride-hailing and dispatch integration, scalable architecture adaptable to various regulations and real-time business insights for smarter decision-making.

As eCabs Technologies looks ahead, it plans to scale up operations in several new cities with a strong pipeline of partnerships in the works.

“This is just the beginning,” Bezzina said. “Our mission is not only to provide a tool but to offer a complete solution that translates into real-world commercial success for our partners.”