Foreign direct investment in Malta up by €32.6 billion in 2024

7 October 2025, 1:42pm
by Paul Cocks
At the end of 2024, the stock position of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Malta stood at €479.7 billion, while Direct Investment Abroad reached €452.8 billion.

During the year 2024, foreign direct investment in Malta increased by €32.6 billion. The main contributors were financial and insurance activities, with European partners taking the largest share.

At the end of 2024, the foreign direct investment position amounted to €479.7 billion, an increase of €22.8 billion over the previous year.

Financial and insurance activities accounted for 98.2% of the FDI stock.

Direct Investment Abroad

During 2024, direct investment abroad reached a total of €23.1 billion, mainly due to shares and investment fund units.

The stock position of direct investment abroad stood at €452.8 billion in December 2024, an increase of €17.3 billion over the 2023 level.

Financial and insurance activities accounted for 99.4% of the direct investment abroad, most of which went to EU countries.

