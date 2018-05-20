menu

Major online gambling company Bet365 to relocate to Malta

Company is expected to be relocating to Malta from Gibraltar after Brexit negotiations are finalised 

20 May 2018, 11:07am
The relocation is considered to be an economic boost, with the rearrangement expected to be a game changer for the industry and the country
Bet365, one of the largest online gambling groups in the world, with almost 23 million customers globally, will be reportedly relocating its operations to Malta from Gibraltar when Brexit talks are finalised.

The Sunday Times of Malta has reported that the firm will be relocating some 1,000 employees, with a sale agreement to acquire a large part of a new property in the Tigne’, Sliema, already agreed upon.

The relocation is considered to have a siginificant economic impact, with the rearrangement expected to be a game changer for the industry and for Malta. 

“It is not everyday that 1,000 well-paid employees are relocated to Malta. Apart from the fact that we are talking about the largest sports betting company in the world - with some 23 million customers - a thousand individuals and their families looking for a place to stay for quite some time on a small island, will mean significant business,” sources told the newspaper.

The company has been eyeballing the possible relocation to Malta for some time, with the Brexit referendum having paved the way for the move.

