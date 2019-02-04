menu

Melita to branch out into Italian market

Maltese communications company Melita will expand into the Italian market initially offering services in Catania, Palermo, Milan and Naples

david_hudson
4 February 2019, 11:03am
by David Hudson
(From left) Melita CEO Harald Roesch together with Melita Italia Srl. executive chairman Riccardo Ruggiero and COO Guglielmo Guerra
Melita Italia Srl., a wholly owned subsidiary of Malta-based telecoms operator Melita, will begin providing gigabit broadband in Italy from April 2019.

Melita was set up in Malta in 1992 and was formerly known as Melita Cable. It is a quadruple play operator that provides cable television, mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephone services.

In Italy, Melita Italy will be headed by former Telecom Italia CEO Riccardo Ruggiero and will use Italy's open fibre wholesale network, providing services in Catania, Palermo, Milan and Naples.

Ruggiero said Melita haD a great opportunity to grow in Italy as the country’s super-fast fibre internet network enters a phase of rapid expansion. "Working together with Open Fiber, I am very much looking forward to this new and exciting challenge," he said.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
