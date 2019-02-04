Melita to branch out into Italian market

Melita Italia Srl., a wholly owned subsidiary of Malta-based telecoms operator Melita, will begin providing gigabit broadband in Italy from April 2019.

Melita was set up in Malta in 1992 and was formerly known as Melita Cable. It is a quadruple play operator that provides cable television, mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephone services.

In Italy, Melita Italy will be headed by former Telecom Italia CEO Riccardo Ruggiero and will use Italy's open fibre wholesale network, providing services in Catania, Palermo, Milan and Naples.

Ruggiero said Melita haD a great opportunity to grow in Italy as the country’s super-fast fibre internet network enters a phase of rapid expansion. "Working together with Open Fiber, I am very much looking forward to this new and exciting challenge," he said.