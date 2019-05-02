Trading in GlobalCapital shares suspended by financial services authority

GlobalCapital shares traded on the Malta Stock Exchange have been suspended after the company failed to publish its annual report for 2018 within the stipulated timeframe.

The suspension order was issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority on Thursday and will remain valid for a period of 10 working days.

GlobalCapital’s ordinary shares and the company’s 5% secured bonds were suspended and cannot be traded after the company failed to submit its annual financial report for 2018 within the timeframes stipulated in the stock exchange listing rules.

The MFSA said the suspension may be lifted earlier if the company complies with the rules and published the documents before the 10-day period is up.