menu

Trading in GlobalCapital shares suspended by financial services authority

The listing and trading of GlobalCapital shares on the Malta Stock Exchange has been temporarily suspended after the company failed to publish its annual report for 2018

kurt_sansone
2 May 2019, 11:48am
by Kurt Sansone
GlobalCapital failed to publish its annual report for 2018 within the stipulated timeframe and this prompted the authority to suspend trading in the company's shares (Photo: Ray Attard)
GlobalCapital failed to publish its annual report for 2018 within the stipulated timeframe and this prompted the authority to suspend trading in the company's shares (Photo: Ray Attard)

GlobalCapital shares traded on the Malta Stock Exchange have been suspended after the company failed to publish its annual report for 2018 within the stipulated timeframe.

The suspension order was issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority on Thursday and will remain valid for a period of 10 working days.

GlobalCapital’s ordinary shares and the company’s 5% secured bonds were suspended and cannot be traded after the company failed to submit its annual financial report for 2018 within the timeframes stipulated in the stock exchange listing rules.

The MFSA said the suspension may be lifted earlier if the company complies with the rules and published the documents before the 10-day period is up. 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Business News
Trading in GlobalCapital shares suspended by financial services authority
Business News

Trading in GlobalCapital shares suspended by financial services authority
Kurt Sansone
Hili Company acquires logistics hub in Latvia
Business News

Hili Company acquires logistics hub in Latvia
Kurt Sansone
Marsovin celebrates 100 years
Business News

Marsovin celebrates 100 years
MaltaToday Staff
Government eyes special programme for British citizens traveling to Malta after Brexit
Business News

Government eyes special programme for British citizens traveling to Malta after Brexit
Liam Carter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.