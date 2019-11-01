Malta Enterprise partners with T-Systems in offering blockchain ecosystem

Malta Enterprise has partnered with Deutsche Telekom’s IT services subsidiary to start offering distributed ledger technologies for companies setting up their blockchain project in Malta.

The government agency signed a memorandum of understanding with Frankfurt-based T-Systems during the Digital X event in Cologne.

T-Systems will offer its business customers a blockchain ecosystem from 2020, providing secure, compliant and rapidly deployable blockchain services.

Malta is the first EU country to provide a legal framework for DLT solutions.

"We are delighted to offer this unique platform to Blockchain developers," Katharyn White, chief marketing officer of T-Systems, said.

Kurt Farrugia, CEO of Malta Enterprise, also welcomed the cooperation: “This collaboration with T-Systems will give Malta a further competitive advantage over other jurisdictions while adding more value to the already established Maltese blockchain ecosystem. Companies using T-System’s services will have a certification for their project by the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA). The relationship with T-Systems will continue to build Malta’s reputation as a solid blockchain jurisdiction.”

Malta Enterprise and Malta’s Digital Innovation Authority will be cooperating in this new venture.

The planned collaboration includes the provision of an enterprise blockchain platform as part of the Malta Innovation Hub, which will support the Ethereum, Hyperledger, and Corda DLT platforms.

It will also provide a validator service, allowing Mata-registered companies to rapidly deploy validator nodes on some of the largest and most significant proof-of-stake blockchains in production.