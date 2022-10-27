SiGMA Malta is round the corner, and this is what to expect

Closing off a year of global events, SiGMA Group is back on home turf for Malta Week. The week-long summit kicks off events from the 14 to the 18 of November, at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre in Ta’ Qali.

Although November is typically seen as a cold shoulder month for Malta, SiGMA Group is expecting to welcome 25,000 delegates to Malta Week, where 4 of their biggest brands - SiGMA, AIBC, AGS, and Med-Tech World - will come together, connecting sponsors, affiliates, and exhibitors on an international scale and boosting the island’s leisure and entertainment sectors.

The alignment of these sectors will allow investors to leverage the significant crossover potential for multi-faceted business deals and to double down on opportunities to connect with some of the leading affiliates, policy makers, thought leaders, affiliates, and operators in the industry.

An expert-led conference agenda

A top-tier lineup of conference speakers is already in the works, with some leading influencers and policy makers expected to join the fray. Delegates can expect plenty of content exploring the latest in the gaming, emerging tech, digital health, and affiliate marketing industries, as well as a sold out expo floor showcasing top products and demos, and featuring gaming areas, competitions, and some really creative booth designs - bringing attendees the best B2B networking experience.

Connections that matter

The expo facilitates opportunities for some of the leading projects, start-ups, regulators and institutional investors to have a physical presence at the core of a buzzing network for business development and partnership building. Delegates can expect to mingle with top influencers and thinkers, including Tim Burd, Scott Stornetta, Carl the Moon, Ivanontech, James Crypto Guru, Davinci, AMCrypto, Kyle Chasse, BTCTV, Nick Spanos, and Crypto Megan. Maltese government officials including Prime Minister Robert Abela, and the Hon. Silvio Schembri, Minister for the Economy, are also slated to attend.

Malta Week has plenty of premier opportunities for networking lined up. Carefully curated guest lists ensure that we’re bringing the best of the industry together. From friendly-competitive sporting events - such as padel, football, poker, and golf tourneys to bespoke dinners - Malta Week has gone all out to help make the right introductions to the right people.

Top entertainment

Malta Week has also booked superb entertainment for their traditional closing night events, with award-winning US rapper Fat Joe confirmed to headline multiple performances. For fans of MMA - SiGMA, in partnership with Centurion FC will host a Fight Night, bringing celebrity MMA fighters into the ring for one of Malta’s biggest mixed martial arts events.

A total of 6 different awards nights celebrating the leaders shaping the future of the gaming, digital marketing, emerging tech and digital health industries will also take place. As part of SiGMA Group’s charitable endeavours, the SiGMA Foundation will also host several fund-raising auctions during the gala evenings.

Finding the next startup unicorn

Seeing the powerful role startups could play in a more innovative and productive global market, SiGMA has provided these potential unicorns with their own space to shine on both the expo floor, as well as through the Startup Pitch competition. A hundred startups have been allocated prime spots in the SiGMA Startup Village, giving the opportunity for young businesses to connect with the huge influx of investors and VC's present during Malta Week.

The 300 Spartans

After successful round trips to Hong Kong, New Jersey, Tallinn, Kyiv & Bucharest, AGS is flying over 300 top affiliates to Malta, for an all-inclusive trip.

Together with a limited number of 12 operators, Affiliate Grand Slam will host 300 of the best affiliates from across the globe, spending three nights together at an exclusive hotel in Malta. The agenda will include fun excursions, lavish dinners, as well as some top quality content delivered during the Malta Week Summit.

No other event offers a more streamlined experience – the event matches quality content with a fun, relaxed environment that makes for ideal networking. This is a unique opportunity for operators and affiliates to build a friends before business relationship.