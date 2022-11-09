Interview with COO of leading gaming company in advance of SiGMA Europe

One of Malta's leading iGaming companies is currently undertaking a promotional campaign designed to bring further visibility to the unique assets it brings to the iGaming industry, both in terms of its products and potential for growth in several key areas. Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, talks to us about the company’s aims across Europe alongside their latest innovations.

What is the role of the Maltese licence in SOFTSWISS' business strategy?

Having a Maltese licence is an essential part of developing our business, as it allows us to operate in several key markets within its jurisdictions. Through the licence, we are able to supply plenty of partners that operate in the region.

In addition to this, our Malta-based company has gained other certifications, such as a Greek licence, which further increases the opportunities for both our clients and ourselves. As we plan to continue growing our presence on the island, including expanding the office and our client base, it's a significant benefit for us to have the local licence.

What does it mean for the company to strengthen its position in the country, and how can it affect the local community?

The strengthening of our presence in Malta is at the core of our ongoing promotional campaign, which we launched at the beginning of October. We continue to build awareness of what SOFTSWISS brings to the market, informing the industry about our solutions, and Malta is one of the key growth regions for us.

In the run-up to SiGMA Europe, which will be held at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre on 14–18 November, we are showcasing our products with their new functionalities.

Our presence at the show is not just limited to product demonstrations. We have got plenty planned, involving residents and visitors of the island in various activities, turning city streets into an open-air exhibition hall where everyone can discover more about SOFTSWISS and get closer to the brand.

It is also important to note that the strengthened presence also applies to the HR aspect of the business. SOFTSWISS is an international company, and now we are actively recruiting in Malta. We want to attract highly motivated and qualified professionals who will join us and with whom we will continue to strengthen our positions in the industry together. We are confident that the current promotional campaign will improve our brand awareness and further raise awareness of the potential a career at SOFTSWISS can provide to prospective employees.

Speaking about the SOFTSWISS hot offers, what innovations will the company surprise visitors with to SiGMA Europe? What will you demonstrate to potential clients?

We plan to showcase innovative solutions created by experts. We will showcase our wide portfolio of cutting-edge products, packed with features to attract and retain players, or to launch a project from scratch. The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is a content hub for online gaming and sports betting brands, with over 13,000 games and 600+ brands. Our business developers will also present a new Tournament Tool by the Game Aggregator. It is a complex solution for creating and managing tournaments based on games and providers available for casino. The tool is designed to attract players through an engaging experience and retain them through a progressive prize pool.

We will also be introducing our Jackpot Aggregator, a multifunctional tool for launching promotion campaigns for online casinos, actively expanding the client portfolio. The gamified sports betting platform SOFTSWISS Sportsbook offers clients flexible functionality and a unique range of bonuses. Our current clients can work closely with us to optimise their solutions, using our expertise and our commitment to innovative service and delivery.

The innovative and award-winning partner tracking platform Affilka will also be on show. The product team is ready to present the latest results of partners migrating to the platform, which have been extremely impressive. And, of course, the Casino Platform, known for its exceptional service and advanced functionality, will be a key part of our presence at the show.

What does SOFTSWISS pay the most attention to when it operates in the European market?

We believe high-quality service is the key to a successful and strong partnership. As a progressive company, we always provide outstanding service in a fast-growing competitive environment. We are responsive, flexible, and supportive of our clients, which is to our advantage.

It's important to pay attention to the increasing possibilities for the solutions we are creating. SOFTSWISS has a comprehensive range of products that work perfectly together and integrate to create a robust ecosystem for our clients. This flexibility and one-stop-shop solution allow businesses to feel confident even in highly competitive markets in Europe and other regions.

What trends in the iGaming industry can you forecast for 2023?

A vast amount of competition on all fronts! We know there will be a major challenge for player and client retention, and companies will rush to improve key business KPIs and enhance player lifetime values. In these conditions, the products that SOFTSWISS creates and our innovations, such as jackpots and tournaments that we are implementing, definitely help to achieve key business goals and improve player retention. It makes partners feel more confident. That's why we invite you to visit stand S17 in the main exhibition hall at SiGMA Europe to see the opportunities SOFTSWISS provides for its clients.



About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international iGaming company supplying certified software solutions for managing gambling operations. The expert team, which counts 1,500+ employees, is based in Malta, Poland, Georgia, and Belarus. SOFTSWISS holds a number of gaming licences and provides one-stop-shop iGaming software solutions. The company has a vast product portfolio, including the Online Casino Platform, the Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, the Affilka affiliate platform, the Sportsbook Platform and the Jackpot Aggregator. In 2013 SOFTSWISS was the first in the world to introduce a bitcoin-optimised online casino solution.