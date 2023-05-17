Future of work: How AI and technology are reshaping businesses today

In this article we'll explore how AI and technology are making business news today and reshaping this industry.

Rapid advancements in AI and technology have revolutionised the way businesses operate. Here are some of the ways:

Google and AI changing how businesses communicate

The introduction of the new Google Pixel phone is proof of how AI and technology are changing the way businesses communicate. The new Google Pixel phone features a 7.6-inch display when completely opened and together with its Split View feature, allows seamless multitasking and increased productivity. With its Tabletop Mode, businesses can now set up the camera on a table and take close-up shots. This feature is especially useful for firms that rely heavily on photography, such as e-Commerce businesses and marketing firms.

Automation and AI are revolutionising the nature of work

As machines become increasingly capable of performing complex tasks, there’s a gradual shift away from traditional manual labour towards more knowledge-based work. With the automation of jobs, more humans may suffer job losses, while new job opportunities may also spring up for workers with the skills to operate and maintain these machines.

Remote work is the new normal

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is over, it continues to influence a trend towards remote work. Using technology, remote workers can now collaborate and communicate with colleagues using video conferencing and other communication technologies. Because of this, employees can now work from anywhere in the world, and brands can now hire workers who live far away without being at a disadvantage.

Augmented reality is changing how we learn and work

Augmented reality (AR) superimposes digital information in the real world and can potentially revolutionize the way we learn and work by providing real-time information and guidance to workers as they perform their tasks. For example, AR can be used to provide workers with step-by-step instructions on how to perform complex tasks or to provide visual representations of data that can help workers make more informed decisions.

Big data is providing insights into business operations

Big data refers to the vast amounts of data that businesses collect daily. Such data can be analyzed and used to gain insight into the daily business operations for example determining custom behaviour and optimizing the supply chain.

Cybersecurity is more important than ever

As businesses scale up their use of technology, the risk of cyber-attacks and data breaches increases. This means that cybersecurity is more important than ever. Businesses must take steps to protect their networks and data from cyber threats, and to educate their employees on best practices for staying safe online.

Embracing artificial intelligence for tomorrow

While the list above is by no means exhaustive, it is clear that the impact of AI and technology on business today is widespread and holistic. From automation and remote work to augmented reality and big data, companies must adapt to these changes to remain competitive.

Businesses must increasingly turn to AI-powered tools and platforms to improve their processes and automate their procedures, leaving their employees to focus on more complex and creative work. Likewise, businesses can draw amazing insights by using AI algorithms to analyse vast amounts of data. By embracing these technologies and investing in cybersecurity, businesses today can position themselves for future success.