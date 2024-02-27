Virtual reality project being developed by students will allow you to explore the Hypogeum

The Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum in Paola is described by Heritage Malta as an “outstanding underground burial complex that bears testimony to a civilisation that has disappeared”.

The prehistoric site was in use between 4000BC and 1500BC and is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Due to its uniqueness and to protect it from deterioration, access to the site is limited to pre-booked visits but it may soon be possible to visit from the comfort of your living room.

The AuReal Project by the St Martin’s Institute of Higher Education, an IT and computer teaching facility, is recreating the Hypogeum by combining historical research and cutting-edge VR technology. The project will eventually provide users with an unprecedented opportunity to explore this ancient site.

“With the AuReal Project, St Martin’s Institute is paving the way for a new era of immersive cultural experiences, ensuring that Malta’s heritage remains accessible and engaging for generations to come,” the institute’s principal Charles Theuma said.

The project is being funded through a €304,000 grant from Malta Enterprise.

During a visit to St Martin’s Institute, Enterprise Minister Silvio Schembri and the CEO of Malta Enterprise Kurt Farrugia said the grant is an investment in research and development.

Schembri said the project is not only connecting the past with technologies of the present, but is also connecting various entities within the ministry, namely Malta Enterprise with its funds, Gaming Malta where such a project can be used in an innovative industry and the MDIA, with the opening of DiHubMT this year – a space where start-ups and scale-ups can find everything they need in their journey, including high performance computers.

Farrugia said the economic value that is being created by Malta Enterprise’s R&D grant goes beyond the project itself. He said this project is focused on creating VR and AI for heritage purposes, but it is also creating tools which will be used in the film industry, in gaming, in software development, pharmaceutical and medical fields among others.

The St Martin’s Principal Charles Theuma said the project was built on Malta’s cultural heritage, and research orientated towards the possibility of students living the country's history through virtual reality. He said it was thanks to the Malta Enterprise funds that they could continue with their research and build the project.