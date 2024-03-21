Blackcatcard wins Best use of Crypto/Blockchain in Financial Services at Malta Cryptocurrency Awards

Blackcatcard, one of Europe's most rapidly expanding and notable fintech brands, issued by Papaya Ltd, was honoured with a prestigious accolade at the Malta Cryptocurrency Awards 2024. This awards ceremony has consistently acknowledged innovation and excellence by appreciating the outstanding work of companies, projects and key individuals within the industry.

Blackcatcard has triumphed in the nomination for Best Use of Crypto/BlockchainTechnologies. This achievement highlights Papaya’s focus on bringing cryptocurrency closer to people, facilitating its brand Blackcatcard to have a built-in partner crypto service that allows all customers to conveniently store, receive, send, buy and sell digital assets. This feature makes the service stand out from a range of competitors and attract crypto enthusiasts all over the world.

Moreover, in December 2023, Blackcatcard launched an exciting collaboration with Binance Pay, allowing the world’s largest crypto exchange customers to instantly convert their crypto assets stored at Binance to euros and withdraw them to their Blackcatcard IBAN accounts that have linked to payment cards. Clients have been then able to use those euros for card payments online or offline as well as for ATM withdrawals and money transfers. In its essence, the collaboration opens gates towards using crypto in daily financial routines.

Commenting on the reward, Katerina Bozhkova, Head of B2B Marketing, said: “We are grateful to receive this piece of appreciation from such a highly regarded institution in the industry. We also would like to take this opportunity and thank everyone in the Papaya Ltd team for their expertise and hard work without which this recognition would not be possible."

"For us, it means that we are on the right track and feel the pulse of the ever-changing crypto-fiat realm which is something not everyone can do. Our goal is to shape banking in the digital age and crypto is an integral part of it. Thus we will continue on our journey and hopefully meet here again next year with much more to celebrate”.

About Papaya & Blackcatcard

Papaya Ltd is a Malta-based financial institution, established in 2012. It holds a license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI). With its relentless commitment to service excellence and integrity, Papaya represents a dynamic participant in the fintech market. In 2019, Papaya launched a fintech application Blackcatcard to extend its services beyond Malta, making crypto-fiat services available to a wider audience.