Top five best email clients for businesses in 2024

It's 2024, and there's a meteoric rise in social media and other channels. Yes, it is rather tempting for businesses as they are spoilt for choice. But do you know these newer digital marketing strategies don't hold a candle to the good old email marketing?

There's no denying that email marketing continues to be the most effective and simplest method of marketing your business online and connecting with your customers. Plus, it offers the most measurable and highest ROI of all types of marketing.

So, without further ado, let's look at the best email clients for businesses in 2024 and beyond.

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook is one of the oldest email clients that remains a staple in many workplaces worldwide. This application combines your calendar, inbox, task list, and contact management in one place. If you like having so many different tools together, Outlook might be your best option.

Outlook features for businesses:

Collaborate in real-time with Loop - Loop uses portable components and a flexible canvas that seamlessly stays synced in different applications. This feature can be used by embedding editable, portable pieces of content or "Loops" like a table of data or team checklist your colleagues need to edit.

Custom email signatures - Attract the attention of your customers by creating customized email signatures. You can create several of them and use them interchangeably.

Schedule email sends - The ability to schedule email sends in advance is a feature highly appreciated by businesses. You can use this feature to send emails automatically at a later time.

Time-saving email templates - Custom email templates can be created to streamline email sends, which is especially helpful for sales agents for lead nurturing and cold email prospecting.

iCloud Mail

iCloud Mail is the best email client for Mac users. Apple Inc. offers this as a free email service, and you can store your contacts, emails, and calendar events on Apple's servers. These can be accessed on any device with an Internet connection.

iCloud Mail's features for businesses:

Protection from viruses and spam - Keeping your inbox safe is the need of the hour, and this email client does a good job of filtering spam and keeping viruses out of your inbox.

Push notifications - You'll never miss another important email ever again. Push notifications ensure you receive new email alerts in real time.

Multi-device compatibility - You can access iCloud Mail from any device, including Macs, iPhones, and evenWindows PCs.

Undo send - The 'undo send' feature ensures you never again have to face the embarrassment of sending incorrect emails to your clients or customers. You can simply click the Undo Send button and reverse the email.

ProtonMail

ProtonMail is an email service provider based out of Switzerland. This email client offers end-to-end encryption, assuring your information is always safeguarded. This email client uses an open-source infrastructure, which means you have complete control over your data.

ProtonMail features for businesses:

VPN service - Perfect for businesses seeking an additional layer of security and anonymity. ProtonMail comes with an in-built VPN service.

Custom domains - You can use custom domains for your email addresses, making your business stand out in the inboxes of your clients or customers.

Email attachment protection - You never have to think twice about emailing sensitive attachments. The attachments are stored on encrypted servers, and you have access only to them.

No logging policy - ProtonMail does not collect or store user information because they are a strict no-logging policy.

Neo

Neo offers a professional growth suite and email hosting service designed to help businesses augment and expand their brand. Using this service, you can get a custom email address and even a free domain name. Neo enables users to manage their contacts and calendars, create their first website, and also foster customer relationships through appointment scheduling tools and email marketing. Businesses can use Neo's appointment booking tools to send cold emails or create marketing campaigns.

Neo's features for businesses:

Read receipts - This feature is useful for businesses as you will get notified the moment your recipient opens your email.

Email templates - You can use email templates to quickly respond to common queries of your clients or customers.

Innovative tools - Neo features new tools, such as email open tracking, AI email composer, follow-up reminders, and signature designer.

Multi-device compatibility - The email client is accessible across all devices because it has dedicated apps for different platforms and OS'.

Superhuman

Superhuman is touted to provide the fastest email experience. It is designed for high-performing teams and integrates seamlessly with Outlook and Gmail.

Superhuman's features for businesses:

Split inbox - You can set filters so you can have different split inboxes for emails that are important, newsletters, etc.

AI features - From writing emails to asking AI to improve writing, summarize, or shorten your email, the AI features in Superhuman make it blazing-fast to send out emails. Plus, Superhuman learns your voice from previous emails.

Collaborate with teams - Superhuman allows you to collaborate with your team whether they use this service or not.

Social profiles - Quickly check out the social profile of the person who sent you an email.

Which email client would you choose for your business? Choose wisely after carefully analyzing the needs of your business.