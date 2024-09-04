Revolutionising fan engagement: Blocksport and Blackcatcard introduce the all-in-one fan pass

Blocksport, a leading provider of digital solutions for the sports and esports industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Blackcatcard, a fintech company known for its innovative payment solutions. This partnership aims to revolutionise the way fans engage with their favourite sports clubs by making fan tokens more accessible through a versatile credit card that fans can use for everyday transactions.

Empowering fans with seamless access to fan tokens

This collaboration will introduce the fan pass, an all-in-one card that integrates seamlessly with Blocksport’s fan engagement platforms. The Fan Pass offers sports enthusiasts a unique opportunity to not only purchase and trade fan tokens but also to use them alongside traditional currencies in their daily lives. With integrated online banking, an exclusive loyalty program, and a custodial crypto wallet, the fan pass ensures that fans are rewarded for their loyalty and spending.

Key features of the fan pass:

Payment and loyalty integration: fans can use the fan pass as a regular payment card while earning exclusive rewards tied to their favourite sports clubs.

fans can use the fan pass as a regular payment card while earning exclusive rewards tied to their favourite sports clubs. Crypto services: the card comes with an integrated crypto wallet, enabling fans to buy, sell, and hold fan tokens and other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins.

the card comes with an integrated crypto wallet, enabling fans to buy, sell, and hold fan tokens and other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins. Exclusive perks: the fan pass offers various benefits, including priority access to tickets, meet-and-greet events with players, and special discounts on merchandise and services from club partners.

A new era of fan engagement

Blocksport’s CEO, Vladimir Liulka, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Our goal is to bring fans closer to their favourite clubs through technology. By partnering with Blackcatcard, we’re offering a solution that not only enhances the fan experience but also integrates seamlessly into their everyday financial activities.”

Expanding accessibility with blackcatcard

Olegs Cernisevs, PhD of Science and CTO of Blackcatcard, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Blocksport. With the Fan Pass, we’re not only integrating crypto into everyday life but also empowering sports enthusiasts to engage with their favourite teams in ways that were previously unimaginable. This collaboration is a step forward in combining the passion of sports with the innovation of fintech, making the fan experience richer.”

Availability

The fan pass will be available to fans of selected Blocksport clients. The card can be topped up in euros or crypto, offering flexibility and convenience. Fans will also have access to the Blackcatcard app, which includes full online banking services, real-time transaction tracking, and 24/7 customer support.

About Blocksport

Blocksport is a leading provider of digital fan engagement solutions, specializing in blockchain technology and fan token ecosystems. The company empowers sports organizations to create deeper connections with their fan base through innovative technology.

About Blackcatcard

Blackcatcard, powered by Papaya Ltd., is a European fintech brand. It provides financial services for individuals and corporate customers, such as mobile and online banking with a personal European IBAN account, virtual and plastic payment cards, free intrabank money transfers, SEPA payments, cashback and bonuses*, and an integrated сrypto exchange** with custodial crypto wallets.

Papaya Ltd. is a fintech institution registered and headquartered in Malta. Registration number C55146. You can get more information about terms and conditions on the website blackcatcard.com. *The bonus payment is a part of the loyalty program provided by Baltic Technology Solutions OU. Detailed terms and conditions can be found here. **An integrated custodial crypto wallet and the crypto exchange are provided by the partner Manerio UAB. Find more information at maner.io.