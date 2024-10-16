Malta studio’s board game ‘Art Society’ is Barnes & Noble Game of the Year

Art Society, a game by Maltese studio Mighty Boards, has won Game of the Year at the important US bookstore chain Barnes & Noble.

Barnes & Noble uses their Game of the Month and Game of the Year programmes to bring board gamers together with new and exciting offerings with wide appeal

“Games, like books, tell stories and allow players to engage with the story on the board and with their fellow players, creating a community environment,” Mighty Boards said.

“We’re so excited to have Art Society as our Game of the Year for 2024,” said Marnie Lawrence, VP of Toys, Games & Gift at Barnes & Noble. “Anyone who has even a passing interest in art will love the thrill of collecting paintings, arranging them and playing host to impress all your art-collecting friends and rivals. It’s such a great time for the competitive crowd.”

Art Society is an art collection game with easy to learn rules for 2 to 4 players. “In Art Society, you are an art connoisseur trying to impress your peers by putting together the most fashionable art collection of them all,” Mighty Boards spokesperson Eveline Foubert said.

“Bid on the hottest works of art, then arrange them on your drawing room wall into a tastefully curated gallery that's the envy of the local art scene. But beware! Fashion is fleeting, and trends are difficult to predict. The paintings that you and your fellow collectors do not buy will eventually make their way to the museum, changing the worth of your collection.”