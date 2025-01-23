ChatGPT users report global outage

Thousands of users of OpenAI's popular chatbot ChatGPT reported major disruptions to their service on Thursday, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.com.

OpenAI has acknowledged experiencing “elevated error rates” and reports it has now resolved the issue.

“This issue has now been resolved. Between 3:33am and 4:23am PST [12:33 pm and 13:23 pm CET], customers experienced elevated error rates on ChatGPT and the API,” the company said.

The company indicated a fix had been implemented and that the situation was being monitored.

Users from around the world have been reporting various issues with accessing the chatbot for the last two days with a large spike in reports around 12.30pm on Thursday.

In the UK, a peak of over 5,600 reports had been made at the time of publication. In the United States, that number stood at over 4,300.