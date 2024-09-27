Beethoven opens Teatru Manoel’s exciting new season with pianist Joanne Camilleri

Renowned Maltese pianist Joanne Camilleri will perform the famous Hammerklavier Sonata by Ludwig van Beethoven on the piano to launch the Teatru Manoel’s 2024/25 season programme on 1 October, 2024.

The enchanting night of classical music features two of Beethoven’s Sonatas performed by Camilleri: Piano Sonata in E minor, Op. 90 – written in the summer of 1814 and dedicated to Prince Moritz von Lichnowsky, a friend and benefactor of the composer – and Piano Sonata No. 29 in B♭ major, Op. 106, more commonly known as the Hammerklavier.

The Sonata in E minor is a charming piece of musical banter, with the first movement full of passionate and lonely energy, while the following movement is devoted to a luxuriant lyrical melody which, unofficially, Beethoven referred to as “happy conversation with the beloved.”

The Hammerklavier is widely viewed as one of the most important works of the German composer's later period, recognised as being among the greatest piano sonatas of all time. Completed in 1818, it is considered one of Beethoven’s most technically challenging piano compositions, and one of the most demanding solo works in the classical piano repertoire.

The first documented public performance of the Hammerklavier was in 1836 by Franz Liszt. The sonata is massive in both its technical challenges and emotional capacity, opening with an explosively heroic first movement, followed by a capricious Scherzo, then a central, profoundly lyrical and introspective Adagio, and concluding with a dazzling and massively intricate fugal finale, full of intellectual vigour.

A rising star in the world of classical music, Joanne Camilleri is regarded as one of the most outstanding and sought-after pianists to emerge from Malta, loved by her audiences for her passion and sensitivity in performance.

Camilleri regularly performs a wide-ranging repertoire both in her native Malta and around Europe. Her performances have taken her around the globe, and she has been invited to perform at prestigious functions including those at the President’s Palace in Malta, at the German Ambassador’s Residency and the American Ambassador's Residency. She has performed alongside other prominent international musicians, including British pianist Ann Rachlin for a Mozart Night at Teatru Manoel when Camilleri was just 13 years old.

Camilleri’s dexterous playing has been described by international pianist William Fong as “a mesmerising display of technical bravura, at complete service of the music… This was playing of the highest calibre, a performance that entirely captured the essence of the work. Absolutely compelling music-making and pianism from a musician of high intelligence and artistic vision.”

Camilleri performs at Teatru Manoel on Tuesday 1st October at 8pm. The Teatru Manoel 24/25 season carries on following this concert with a wide variety of events ranging from more classical music to musical theatre, Greek tragedies to Christmas pantomimes, and so much more. For further information on the new season’s program of events and to book your tickets, http://teatrumanoel.mt/ or call the Teatru Manoel Box Office at (+356) 21246389