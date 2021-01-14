How to protect your computer with a VPN

We have all heard the term ‘VPN’ but what do we really know about it? What exactly does a virtual private network do and how can we utilise it in the most efficient way possible?

Put simply, a VPN is a service that allows users to communicate over an unsecured, unencrypted, public network privately and safety. This is done by establishing secure and encrypted connections.

Why is a VPN important?

Truth be told, whether you’re stealing your neighbour’s unsecure WiFi or sitting at a café, making use of their free service, you’re at risk of data breaches. Hence why wireless connections, especially in public access points, are particularly vulnerable to hackers, as well as computer programs.

Hijackers have the ability to not only spy on your activities and steal your data but also, hijack your devices and even steal your identity.

Essentially, a VPN just like PureVPN’s most important benefit is that it can help protect your device, as well as your information from any type of hack.

What does a VPN do exactly?

A virtual private network encrypts and scrambles data, essentially making all your online use private. A VPN creates a sort of tunnel that prevents hackers and even Internet service providers (ISPs) from looking at your browsing history, credit card information, downloads, and instant messages, just to name a few.

“ISPs are in a position to see a lot of what you do online. They kind of have to be, since they have to carry all of your traffic. Unfortunately, this means that preventing ISP tracking online is a lot harder than preventing other third-party tracking,” says technologist Jeremy Gillula. Browsing in incognito or private mode just will not make the cut.

The connection is private and can also be used on a desktop or mobile device, as well as laptops and tablets.

Even more importantly, a VPN protects your data and alters your IP address. This makes it seem as though you are using your device in an entirely different area, or country altogether. This not only makes your device harder to track and snoop on, it also allows you certain access to sites that may otherwise be blocked or censored.

Protect yourself, all the time

When the Internet first rose to fruition, there wasn’t much thought given to privacy or security. If anything, the focus was on openness, not defence. Today, many of us have multiple devices that have the ability to connect to the Internet and are vastly more powerful than their predecessors.

Unfortunately, the technological advancements mean that individuals must protect themselves and their own data. Though Anti-virus applications and password managers go a long way in keeping you safe, a VPN is ultimately one of the most powerful tools that you should definitely have in your personal security toolkit.

