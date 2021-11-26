Vulnerable Maltese children to receive monthly book bundle in online initiative

Vulnerable children with no home library will soon start receiving a monthly bundle of reading books in a public-private initiative that is asking people for donations.

The Foundation for Social Welfare Services has identified some 90 children in Malta and is appealing to the public to help ensure these kids have books at home in 2022.

Every month Agendabookshop.com, a leading book vendor, will be sending each child a book bundle worth €20, depending on their taste and age group.

Agendabookshop.com will sponsor half the value and the public is being invited to help raise the remaining €10. One can opt to sponsor a child for a whole year or as little as a month or two.

Despite continuous advancements in Malta's economy and standard of living, some families are still struggling to provide even the bare necessities due to limited budgets, a statement by the organisers of the joint initiative said.

This situation leaves vulnerable children starved of their little home library and easy access to reading daily.

“FSWS sees books as a catalyst to invest in the well-being, education and formation of children, irrespective of their social or financial background. Through reading, children increase their literacy and vocabulary, but especially develop their imagination and creativity, expand their knowledge and learn important values and lessons that can be transposed to their daily living. By collaborating with Agenda Bookshop, we are helping many families and children in need to achieve this. A small donation will go a long way to improve a child's opportunities for future success,” Jean-Paul Zammit Grech, senior community development worker at FSWS said.

Louise Attard from Agenda Bookshop described the initiative as a community project. “Books make a difference so let's leave no child behind,” she said.

Donations can be made online at Agenda Bookshop.